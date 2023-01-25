HT This Day: January 27, 1939 -- 15,000 killed in earthquake

About 15,000 persons are now known to have been killed in the big earthquake which occurred in Chile on Wednesday. The Chilean town has been completely destroyed.

It is confirmed that ten thousand are known to have been killed in Concepcion in yesterday’s earthquake. Half the town has been destroyed or damaged.

Official estimates place the of loss of life in the Chilean earthquake as high as fifteen thousand.

Aviators who have flown over Chillan announce that it has been completely destroyed. Chillan has a population of forty thousand and it is feared that there have been several thousand casualties. In Lota 27 people were killed and fifty injured.

In Talcahuano, a well known port near Concepcion, fourteen were killed and a hundred injured.

The British Cruisers Exeter and Ajax have offered their services to the Chilean government.

BRITISH CRUISERS FOR HELP

Another message says –

Fifteen thousand are feared to have been killed and many thousands injured in the earthquake. A huge area, extending from Talca in the north to Los Angeles in the south is affected. Ten thousand out of a population of forty thousand are known to have been killed in Chillan. Talcahuano and Los Angeles are among other towns seriously damaged. The services of the British cruisers Exeter and Ajax have been offered to the Chilean government. The Exeter has left Valparaiso to assist in the rescue work at Talcahuano. The President, Pedro Aguirre Cerda and the Minister for the Interior have left for the affected area by a military train carrying medical supplies, doctors and nurses.