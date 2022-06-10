HT This Day: June 12 1948 -- India to get tough with Nizam

Thousands cheered the Prime Minister, Pandit Nehru, when he declared at a public meeting here this evening that “it is not at all difficult to defeat Hyderabad.” “If it is necessary, we will do it,” he said.

The Prime Minister added: “We can never tolerate Hyderabad becoming a springboard for any foreign Power to carry on mischief against India. We will have to end that state of affairs if it arises.”

In a 90-minute speech, the Prime Minister surveyed the Hyderabad and Kashmir issues, Indo-Pakistan problems, the situation in India and U.P. Congress politics.

A.P.I. adds: Pandit Nehru said independent Hyderabad was full of dangers for India. Accession of Hyderabad to India would mean that “we give it a place of honour and dignity and make it our partner to share the country’s freedom.” Pandit Nehru declared that Hyderabad, which had been created in what was known as the Britishers’ Indian State system, had refused to fall in line with other sister Indian States in merging with provinces and its vast population was still under one-man rule and feudal and dictatorial laws prevailed there. Pandit Nehru made it clear that the India Government did not wish to interfere in the administration of Hyderabad but, at the same time, they would not permit any foreign Power or agency or vested interest to establish themselves in the State. Such a course, he said, would be a challenge to the security of India.

Pandit Nehru referred to the criticism of British-owned newspapers in India and abroad which accused the Government of India of threatening and coercing Hyderabad. At the same time, Pandit Nehru said Indian newspapers charged the Government with adopting a weak and vacillating policy towards the State. Under such circumstances, the Government of India had to take strong steps, not with a view to defeating Hyderabad, because conflicts were always bad, but to create the India of our dreams. To achieve that, it would not matter if a dilapidated building was pulled down.

Pandit Nehru was cheered when he said there was talk of completely independent and sovereign Hyderabad. That was absurd talk. Hyderabad could be independent only if India died and never before.

Pandit Nehru alluded to the people’s Struggle for independence in Indian States and said that the impact of those forces was already being felt m Hyderabad. One man alone could not any more guide the destiny of the Hyderabad people, whom we did not wish to perish.

Pandit Nehru said with some emphasis: “We have always before us the picture of an ideal India. Keeping that picture in mind, we shall force the pace and face any impediment that may come in our way in solving the Hyderabad issue.”

Pandit Nehru did not reveal when and how they would solve the Hyderabad issue and what steps the Government of India proposed to take to achieve their objective but assured his audience that the situation would be handled in a firm and straight-forward manner.

Pandit Nehru referred to the present fighting in Kashmir against what he described Pakistan’s regular troops. He said tribal marauders had been annihilated by our brave and patriotic Indian troops though not without losses a men and money. The morale of our army in Kashmir was very high and it was determined to chase out the last enemy from the valley. Pandit Nehru said our officers had also given excellent account of their leadership and ultimate success would be ours.