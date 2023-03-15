“Hands off Untouchables. None has claim on Harijans except Hindus,” declared Pandit Malaviya addressing a mass meeting on the Godavari river bank last night. The Pandit said that untouchables had been with Hindus so far and they were Hindus. Even when things were more difficult for them in former times, they chose not to forsake Hinduism and now when Hindu leaders were trying their best to remove untouchability, would they forsake the religion of their forefathers? asked the Pandit.

HT This Day: March 16, 1936 -- Malaviyaji Silences Nasik Sastris

Proceeding Pandit Malaviya said “We who are their elders and brothers will see that they remain with us and remain happy and contented. The Muslims and the Christians have no claim on them.”

With numerous citations from shastras Pandit Malaviya pointed out that if untouchability in birth was taken for granted, the method of diksha (religious initiation) specially laid down in the scriptures entitled Harijans to equal treatment and he appealed to caste-Hindus to solve the problem to the satisfaction of Harijans.

Full-dress Debate

A full-dress debate on untouchability from Shastric point of view took place last evening between Pandit Malaviya and his party of pandits and twenty Shastris from Maharashtra. None was admitted to the meeting except Shastris. It is understood at the outset Pandit Malaviya questioned the claim of the Shastris who were all living in Sudra-Rajya which according to Shastras made everyone a Sudra. Many a time feeling ran high. The discussion proceeded in Sanskrit and Hindi with quotations and counter-quotations from scriptures and effective replies from Pandit Malaviya’s side to the Orthodox group who were asked why facilities of equal treatment accorded to Muslims and Christians could not be granted to Harijans. Shastris made no reply.

Civic Address to Malaviyaji

Tributes to his services to the country and Hinduism were paid in a civic address presented to Pandit Malaviya this morning before a packed house. The Pandit replying spoke of the duty of municipalities and exhorted the city fathers to make Nasik a model city for which it was ideally situated. It was one of the most holy places of Hinduism and a health resort. He added that the municipality should pay supreme attention to universal primary education which was the foundation of future life. Concluding, he urged that the municipality should have the interest of all the communities and see all lived harmoniously.

Malaviyaji Meets Ambedkarites

Two-hour outspoken speeches by Harijans detailing their grievances and recounting indignities were made when Pandit Malaviya met Ambedkarites at a meeting in the evening attended by Shankaracharya and progressive Hindus. The Harijan speakers challenged Pandit Malaviya to show immediate and practical proof of removal of untouchability. Shankaracharya replying said that the removal of untouchability was not the job of a single individual. It was a task for the entire Hindu community working together unitedly. When unity amongst those who were suffering was difficult, how much more was the same in diverse interests of caste Hindus? He added, “We will achieve success. We work now to retain you with us but if you leave we will continue to work till we bring you back.” Pandit Malaviya said it was a domestic quarrel and should not be taken to others. He opined all Hindus should undergo a common Diksha (initiation) like baptismal and Kalma ceremonies.

