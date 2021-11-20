HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – AP cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark

A-P cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark

Hyderabad- The death toll in yesterday’s (November 19) cyclonic storm and sweeping of the coast by a giant tidal wave in Andhra Pradesh is steadily mounting towards the thousand mark, according to information received in the Chief Minister's office here.

Official reports received up to 11 p.m. said the toll had risen to 879.

Guntur district accounted for 628 followed by Krishna district 223, Prakasam district 23, East and West Godavari two each and Nellore one.

The State Government headquarters has reports saying that at least 200 people were killed in Machilipatnam when the tidal wave hit the coastal town yesterday (November 19) and that more bodies might be discovered as the debris were cleared.

The tidal wave washed away a number of villages in Machilipatnam.

Deaths in Vijayawada are reported to be only six or so. But electricity, water and communications links there were still cut off for nearly 36 hours after the cyclonic storm hit the town.

However, the radio link between Hyderabad and Vijayawada had been restored.

Mr. J. Vengala Rao, Chief Minister, now back in the State capital from Delhi, would take off early tomorrow on an aerial survey of the devastated areas.

A report from Vijayawada said that never in the living memory were Vijayawada said surrounding areas lashed as they had been yesterday by the cyclone.

The sky is still overcast and winds are glowing.

Express trainss continue to run on the diverted routes via Kazipet, Secunderabad, Wadi and Prenigunta. Janata Express, Link Express, Hyderabad Express, Cooromandal Express all etarting from Madras today were cancelled. Godavari Express starting from Waltair was also cancelled.

The collectors in the affected areas have started relief operations.

There was total failure of communications on almost all the sections of Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway.

Cyclone allowance of Ra 200 each had been sanctioned to staff rendered homeless at Vijayawada and senior officers have been stationed at Vijayawada and other stations to direct movement.

The chief engineer, the chief commercial superintendent, the chief electrical engineer and chief safety superintendent have rushed to Vilayawada.