HT This Day: November 22, 1961 -- Bikaner brings down 99 birds again

After another day of spectacular shooting at the Cantonment Republic Day Parade ground Maharaja Karni Singhji of Bikaner finished with a National championship gold medal in his bag and a fantastic record on the book.

Having knocked down 99 of his 100 birds in the ISU rules trap event yesterday, the Maharaja did the same again today, as if to show that it was no difficult task. In between the two birds he missed-the 22nd and the 183rd -he had an unbroken long string of 160.

The Maharaja’s figures compare with the best in the world. At the Olympics in Rome last year or Melbourne four years before they would have won India the gold medal with ease, for the winners’ scores there were 195 and 192 respectively to the Maharaja’s 198 of today.

In Oslo at the World championships earlier this year the two best strings of Mattarelli, the winner, added up to 199.

Another fine achievement was that of Thakur Devi Singh, who returned a surprising 93 on the first day and 94 on the second day Ninety-four was Bikaner’s winning score at the National in 1960 It earned Devi Singh a silver medal on this occasion.

Devi Singh’s sudden rise in this branch of clay pigeon shooting bas amazed all who saw him last year. I His success we due to excellent shooting and the encouragement he has received from the Rajasthan Government who aid him with cartridges and clay pigeons. Devi Singh’s major practices were done in the last two months and gives India hope of another fine marksman to count on in the future.

The young Maharaj Kumar of Kotah also did exceptionally well. despite the fact that he was handicapped by not having a trap gun. He stood third. while P S Bedi, another the shot came.

There was only one other result declared for a pistol match involving novices.