An agreement was signed here this morning between the representatives of the Governments of India and West Germany for setting up a television station at Bombay with relay facilities to Poona.

The agreement which is a part of the technical co-operation programme between the two Paste countries was signed on behalf of the Indian Government by Joint Secretary A. S. Gill, of the Clipboard Information Ministry and by Dr Guenther Werner, Charge d’Affairs on behalf of the Government of Federal Republic of Germany.

Under this agreement, West Germany will supply equipment for the transmitters at Bombay and Poona and for the studios at Bombay and expert technical assistance for installation of this equipment and training in programme presentation techniques.

All requirements for foreign exchange for the proposed station will thus be met by the gift of equipment worth ₹113 lakhs. The counterpart expenditure in rupees will be incurred by the Government of India.

The transmitter at Poona will not be an independent TV station but will relay programmes originated at Bombay. It has thus been planned as a part of the technical configuration of the Bombay station. The object is to get the maximum benefits of Bombay station.

The station at Bombay will serve the whole of Greater Bombay, its industrial environs and some rural areas of Than.