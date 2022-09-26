Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT This Day: September 28, 1958 -- Mihir Sen swims the channel

Published on Sep 26, 2022 04:35 PM IST

Mihir Sen, Indian barrister from Calcutta, landed in France today after swimming the English Channel. His time was 14 hrs. 45 min.

ByHT Correspondent, Dover

Mihir Sen, Indian barrister from Calcutta, landed in France today after swimming the English Channel. His time was 14 hrs. 45 min.

Mihir Sen (27) entered the water near here at about noon (G.M.T.) yesterday. He had already made two unsuccessful attempts to swim the Channel this summer.

In earlier years, he had made three other vain attempts.

Sen is believed to be the first Indian, the first Asian and the first man with a beard ever to complete the swim in the England-to-France direction.

He reached the French coast at dawn today. But he had to wait shivering for more than four hours on the beach because the sea was too choppy for his escort boat to be launched to bring him back to Dover.

