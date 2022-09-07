HT This Day: September 9, 1960 -- Feroze Gandhi dies of heart attack

Vast crowds thronged Nigambodh Ghat at sunset to attend the funeral of Mr Feroze Gandhi who died at 7-45 a.m. today following a serious heart attack last evening.

As the pyre was lit. Mrs Indira Gandhi woebegone and in tears, reverently spread a bunch of white lilies at her husband’s feet. She was supported by Mr Nehru and her two sons as she approached the pyre.

An immense mass of people pressed forward in a rush to have the last darshan of the departed leader

Mr Gandhi’s brothers and sisters and sisters-in-law had come from Bombay and Allahabad in time to be present at the last rites.

It was a moving scene. The body, draped in the Tricolour, reached the burning ghat in an open truck. Laden with masses of flowers and wreaths. the bier was lifted from the truck and taken on shoulders by men in tears to the cremation ground. There was a big stampede and the police and volunteers had a hard time trying to control the crowds. Several women and children fainted in the stampede.

Throughout the day. an endless stream of mourners filed past the body as it lay in a room in the eastern wing of the Prime Minister’s house. It had been removed from the Willingdon Nursing Home in the morning.

PARSI SERVICE

The body was taken in procession on an eight-mile route from Prime Minister’s House to the Nigambodh Ghat via South Avenue, Vijaya Chowk, Rajpath, Hardinge Avenue and Bela Road. Thousands of people had lined the route. Hundreds of cars followed the cortege.

Ministers, M Ps, diplomats, workers and people from all walks of life were there at Prime Minister’s House to pay their homage to Mr Feroze Gandhi. Among them were villagers and humble folk. blind women, girls and mothers carrying babies. The Prime Minister himself showed many of them into the chamber where the body lay.

Verses from the Gita and the Ramayana. and from the Quran and the Bible were chanted. A special prayer was conducted for the departed soul by Parsi priests. The President Dr Rajendra Prasad and Mrs Rajbansi Devi and Dr Radhakrishnan joined the prayers for Mr Feroze Gandhi Cabinet ministers and diplomats and various leaders including Mr J. P. Narayan, and civil and military officials brought flowers.

Shops and business establishments in New Delhi and Delhi were closed today.

The Delhi Akalis have cancelled tomorrow’s demonstration outside Parliament House.

LIKED BY ALL

Mr Gandhi’s passing away removes a vigorous and courageous personality from parliamentary and public life. He showed great determination and drive in exposing some of the biggest scandals. He was universally liked by members of all parties and groups for the sincerity of his convictions arid his warmth of feeling. His work lay beyond the parliamentary sphere too. He was actively associated with a large number of unions and associations and daily came into personal contact with a large number of people in the various strata of society.

To friends and journalists, he had been complaining of a feeling of tiredness during the past few days. But each day he came to Parliament. In the Central Hall of Parliament House. he sat in a corner which came to be known as “Feroze Gandhi corner.” There he talked informally with groups of MPs and cracked his jokes.

Mr Gandhi attended the Lok Sabha yesterday and was there till the afternoon. Then he went home and rang up Dr Khosla. Superintendent of Willingdon Hospital. for a check-up. Despite the doctor’s insistence that he stay at home and be examined there. Mr Gandhi drove to the hospital himself. He collapsed there on a chair before the examination.

Mr Gandhi was fully conscious till the last moment. No was heard insisting on Mrs Gandhi. Who had kept a night-long vigil by his side. that she retires for breakfast. To Vimla,. a refugee lady from West Pakistan who is receptionist at the Prime Minister’s House. he had issued instructions about his own funeral. He told her last night that he should be cremated according to Hindu rites. Although he knew the end was coming, he kept his humour. Born a Parsi. he told her: “You know that I am a better Hindu than even you who came from Pakistan’”

At midnight, about half-a-dozen doctors met but nothing could be done. It was a critical case of coronary thrombosis in the posterior of the heart. Quite a few times. last night. Mr Gandhi asked when his wife would be back from Trivandrum. Mrs Gandhi drove to the hospital directly from the airport to be by the side of her husband.

Condolence messages and tributes are pouring in at the Prime Minister’s residence.