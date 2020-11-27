e-paper
Home / India News / HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari

HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari

Gadkari was speaking on Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Friday.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
File photo: Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (HT PHOTO)
         

Union minister of road transport & highways and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that there has been no impact of Covid-19 on road construction projects. The minister was speaking on Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Friday in a session moderated by Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-NEWS18.

“The capacity of the construction equipment manufacturers have increased by 80 per cent, that is almost double,” the minister said.

Gadkari said that one of the major initiatives have been taken to improve the situation of the builders and contractors in “these difficult economic times”.

He also said that FASTag will be made mandatory within 2-3 months.

“We plan to complete the FASTags procedure in the nest 2-3 months,” the minister said, adding that a portal is being developed for real-time updates on black spots on highways to prevent accidents.

“Road accidents and deaths have reduced by almost 20 per cent,” he said.

The opening session of Day 4 of the HTLS 2020 saw Ajay Bijli, chairman and MD at PVR Ltd., and Uday Shankar, chairman of Star and Disney India in conversation with Anuradha Sengupta, consulting editor, CNBC TV-18.

The third day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday saw defence minister Rajnath Singh, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in participation.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr Ashish K Jha, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were the esteemed guests who participated in the previous sessions of the summit last week.

