HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:21 IST

Union minister of road transport & highways and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that there has been no impact of Covid-19 on road construction projects. The minister was speaking on Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Friday in a session moderated by Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-NEWS18.

“The capacity of the construction equipment manufacturers have increased by 80 per cent, that is almost double,” the minister said.

Gadkari said that one of the major initiatives have been taken to improve the situation of the builders and contractors in “these difficult economic times”.

He also said that FASTag will be made mandatory within 2-3 months.

“We plan to complete the FASTags procedure in the nest 2-3 months,” the minister said, adding that a portal is being developed for real-time updates on black spots on highways to prevent accidents.

“Road accidents and deaths have reduced by almost 20 per cent,” he said.

