htls
Home / India News / ‘Another 26/11 is nearly impossible’: Rajnath Singh at HT Leadership Summit

Singh was speaking on the third day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020 on Thursday.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 18:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in conversation with Prashant Jha, Editor - Views, Hindustan Times during the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) in New Delhi on Thursday.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh opened the third day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday on a note that the country’s national security policy is designed in a way that another 26/11 attack is nearly impossible.

“Centre has designed the nation’s security policy in such a manner that another 26/11 is nearly impossible,” he said on Thursday which also marked the anniversary of the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

Singh lauded the country’s defence forces and said that there has been a “paradigm shift in India’s naval security”.

 Also read: HTLS 2020 - India's response action against terror is 360 degrees, says Rajnath Singh

“Our naval and air forces are much better prepared now. The perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attack used the sea as a route to carry out their designs. After that there has been a paradigm shift in India’s naval security,” Singh said.

The defence minister said there exists a three-tier naval security system prepared by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard to monitor suspicious activities and avert untoward incidents.

Besides Singh, the third day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 will see State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in participation in the subsequent sessions.

The defence minister was in conversation with Hindustan Times, Editor, Views, Prashant Jha.

In a first, HTLS is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The virtual Summit brings together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. This year, the live discussions are spread over four weeks starting November 19, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr Ashish K Jha and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla talked about the ongoing pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine on Day 1 of the summit last Thursday.

The esteemed guests on the second day of the HTLS 2020 saw veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in participation.

