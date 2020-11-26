‘Another 26/11 is nearly impossible’: Rajnath Singh at HT Leadership Summit

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 18:54 IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh opened the third day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday on a note that the country’s national security policy is designed in a way that another 26/11 attack is nearly impossible.

“Centre has designed the nation’s security policy in such a manner that another 26/11 is nearly impossible,” he said on Thursday which also marked the anniversary of the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

Singh lauded the country’s defence forces and said that there has been a “paradigm shift in India’s naval security”.

“Our naval and air forces are much better prepared now. The perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attack used the sea as a route to carry out their designs. After that there has been a paradigm shift in India’s naval security,” Singh said.

The defence minister said there exists a three-tier naval security system prepared by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard to monitor suspicious activities and avert untoward incidents.

The defence minister was in conversation with Hindustan Times, Editor, Views, Prashant Jha.

