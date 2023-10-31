HTLS 2023: PM Modi, Jaishankar, CJI DY Chandrachud to address leadership summit

PM Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud are some of the luminaries to take part in the 21st edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit set to be held from October 31 to November 4. Like the previous few years, this year too, the summit will be held virtually barring the final day. Beyond Barriers is the theme of this year's summit.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will kickstart the summit in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times, in the first session of the first day of HTLS 2023.HTLS 2023 Full Coverage

On November 1, the second day of the summit, there will be two sessions: first by Chris Miller, author of Chip War -- in conversation with editor-in-chief R Sukumar; second by Navin Chawla, former chief election commissioner, and Milan Vaishnav, director, Carnegie South Asia -- in conversation with Sunetra Choudhary, national political editor, Hindustan Times.

On the third day (November 2), Shailendra Singh, managing director, Peak XV, will speak with editor-in-chief R Sukumar in the first session. The second session will see Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen in conversation with Sonal Kalra, chief managing editor, entertainment and lifestyle, Hindustan Times.

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi will participate in the summit on day 4 (November 3) -- in the first session -- in conversation with Vishal Mathur, technology editor, Hindustan Times. Indian Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra will be speaking with Ashish Magotra, national sports editor, Hindustan Times -- in the second session.

The final day will be an on-ground event in which PM Modi, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, S Jaisankar, CJI DY Chandrachud, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take part. The day-long event will take place in Delhi's Taj Palace.

CJI DY Chandrachud, Lisa Curtis (Director, Indo-Pacific Security, Centre For a New American Security), Minxin Pei (professor) are the speakers of the first session of the finale -- in conversation with Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, South Asia Head, Eurasia Group.

On defence, Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash (Indian Navy), Colonel Neha Singh (Indian army), Group Captain Shaliza Dhami (Air Force) will speak with Rahul Singh, senior associate editor, Hindustan Times.

Union minister Piyush Goyal's session will be moderated by Anand Narasimhan, managing editor, special projects and senior anchor, Network 18.

Director and producer Karan Johar will moderate a session with Charlize Theron, Academy Award-winning actress and producer,

Keith Flaherty, director of clinical research, MGH Cancer Centre and author Vivek Wadwa's session will be moderated by Sanchita Sharma, WHO India's senior communication officer.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, World NO 1 Men's Doubles Badminton Pair, Asian Games & CWG Gold Medallists will attend HTLS -- a session hosted by Kunal Pradhan, managing editor, Hindustan Times.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Nishant Arya, vice chairman of JBM Grup, will be speaking with Mint editor-in-chief Ravi Krishnan.

Hindustan Times' national political editor Sunetra Choudhury will moderate a session with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt will be speaking with Sonal Kalra, chief managing editor, entertainment and lifestyle, Hindustan Times.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will take part in the final session speaking with Hindustan Times' editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the closing address of HTLS 2023.

About Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present international quality thought- platforms aimed at solutions.

The last twenty Summits have been outstanding successes with attendance by leaders from India and across the world. The audience included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators and analysts. Over the years, the Summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited fora.

Two successful editions of the Summit have also been hosted in Singapore where top leaders of the region gathered together to discuss the unstoppable rise of Asia & the East, amidst the political & economic surge and the changing paradigm of the world order.

