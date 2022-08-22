Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT podcast: Jallianwala Bagh - the brutality of the Empire

HT podcast: Jallianwala Bagh - the brutality of the Empire

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:37 AM IST

In 1919, soon after the first World War ended, the British introduced the Anarchical and Revolutionary Crimes Act of 1919, popularly called the Rowlatt Act.

In April 1919, that the British showed their most brutal avatar, massacring hundreds of unarmed civilians who had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh in the most cruel fashion possible. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

Even as nationalist consciousness was growing, the British decided to embark on what was arguably one of the most coercive phases of colonial rule. In 1919, soon after the first World War ended, the British introduced the Anarchical and Revolutionary Crimes Act of 1919, popularly called the Rowlatt Act. The new legislation provided for indefinite preventive detention. It imposed controls on free speech and free press. It violated every tenet of a rule-of-law-based society.

But this attack on civil liberties led to an upsurge. As the Mahatma called for a Satyagraha, Punjab emerged as a site of resistance and repression. And it was here, in April 1919, that the British showed their most brutal avatar, massacring hundreds of unarmed civilians who had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh in the most cruel fashion possible.

In this episode, Durba Ghosh, a Cornell University historian and author of Gentlemanly Terrorists: Political Violence and the Colonial State in India, 1919-1947, takes us through Britain’s coercive machinery and how the Amritsar massacre, which took place even as the British were promising a new order after the first world war in Versailles, transformed Indian nationalism.

Link to podcast: https://www.htsmartcast.com/history-podcasts/1947-road-to-indian-independence/jallianwala-bagh-the-brutality-of-the-empire/

