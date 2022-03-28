HT This Day: March 31, 1949 -- Greater Rajasthan is born

A new era of happiness and great promise for the people of Rajputana was ushered in today when India’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar VaUabhbhai Patel, inaugurated the biggest Union of Indian States-the Greater Rajasthan.

Sardar Patel paid a tribute to the memory of Maharana Pratap, and said that no other person had done so much for the realization of a United Rajasthan. It was the Maharana’s cherished desire they were fulfilling today. He asked the people to be worthy of the new responsibility that had devolved on them.

The Maharaja of Jaipur was sworn in as the Rajpramukh by Sardar Patel. The Rajpramukh then administered the oath of office to the Uprajpramukh, the Maharaja of Kota, and the Premier, Mr Hiralal Shastri.

The new Union comprises 15 ancient Rajput States with an area of 120,000 square miles and a population of about 13,000,000. Its annual revenue will be nearly ₹10,00,00,000.

The ceremony took place in Diwan-i-am of the City Palace in the presence of 10 Princes. Among others present included Mr N. V. Gadgil, I Minister of Works, Mines and Power, Government of India, Gen. Cariappa, Commander-in-Chief of India, and officials of the States Ministry.

Messages of good wishes were received from the Governor-General and the Prime Minister of India.

Integration of these States is the culmination of efforts, more than a year old, which began with the decision of ten Rajputana States to form into an union of Rajasthan. The Union was later joined by Udaipur premier State of Rajputana, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

Under the covenant establishing the Union, the Maharaja of Jaipur becomes the Rajpramukh for life and the Maharaja of Kotah the Uprajpramukh, the Maharana of Udaipur will, however, bear the title of the Maharajpramukh.

Tribute To Princes

Speaking about the new set-up of Rajasthan, Sardar Patel congratulated the Ruler of Jaipur, the Maharana of Udaipur, Maharajpramukh, and other , Rulers on their co-operation in the formation of Greater Rajasthan. Whatever the States Ministry had been able to achieve, he said, would not have been possible without their whole-hearted co-operation which was I greatly valued.

He said: “This is the time we should remember Providence and seek his benevolent guidance and help. We got a reminder of it yesterday. It is really the time for remembering God because but for his mercy and for his help, we cannot do anything. This big occasion is not of our own doing but of God’s. It was destined that this important work shall be done at the proper time. That is why I could come out of the accident unscathed. For me it was a sort of variety entertainment; but for you all, it was a time for anxious waiting and concern.

“Nevertheless my only anxiety was that the mishap would cause you all , and friends elsewhere in India the deepest concern. For two hours we were cut off from the world but we were always with God. We should. therefore, think of divine grace and invoke His blessings and help in the discharge of our responsibilities.”

First Servant

Congratulating the Maharaja of Jaipur on his elevation to the office of the Raipramukh, Sardar Patel said: “So far he was the first servant of Jaipur. Our Indian tradition of service consisted in being the fosstainhead of authority, but more than that ‘it is the tradition of service. The Maharaja of Jaipur now becomes the first servant of Rajasthan.

“I am very sorry that the Maharana of Udaipur is not present today. We all realize his physical sufferings and we ourselves should not have liked to trouble him. But I should like to assure him that we can never forget him. What we have achieved today is merely the fulfilment of the desires and aspirations of Maharana Pratap.”

Sardar Patel referring to the Maharana of Udaipur’s elevation to the e of the Maharajpramukh said the dreams of his ancestors were being fulfilled today. Rulers had sacrificed much for the cause of their country and but for their support they could never have succeeded in changing the history of India as they were doing today. He was not one of those who forgot the benefits and obligations conferred by them but on the other hand he was trying to make others conscious of the debt and obligations, which the country owed to the Princes.

Speaking about the place which the country should occupy in future, Sardar Patel said that he had discussions on the subject with the Princes who had all agreed with him that unity and peace were the best way to follow and they all agreed to follow that path.

“The world is fast changing and we should adjust ourselves to the changed conditions, maintaining the spirit of Indian civilization and culture. The stature of India is growing throughout the world and everyone should work for raising India’s prestige abroad.” If they went on at the pace at which they had been progressing, the future should be assured--a future of brightness and prosperity, he added.

“Those who had sacrificed for this future,” Sardar Patel declared, “will get their due reward. After all, neither wealth nor power but honour and success are the greatest assets.”

Mahatma Gandhi, he said, had neither sword nor wealth but still his character and his sacrifices were unequalled and the honour which he achieved was unrivalled. That was typical of India’s culture. The Rulers had made sacrifices in the past for their States and their people. They were continuing to do so.

Reminding the Rulers and people of the manner in which “slavery was forged on this country,” Sardar Patel add: “We have to ensure that the circumstances which made this possible are not allowed to recur. We fought amongst one another; we never assisted in a common cause, we carved small principalities and were content to work in narrow grooves. We suffered disasters; we suffered insults; we suffered injuries but even then we could not be united.

“Today is the first time when we have achieved a unity unknown to history. You have to see that in future, the roots of our# freedom become strong and are not disturbed. In th}s, all of you, the Rulers and the people of Rajasthan have to play a great part.”

Give Up Parochial Ideas

Sardar Patel pointed out that Rajasthan had an ancient culture and history behind it and now that they were united, they should not harbour narrow parochial ideas of belonging to Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner or Udaipur. They should think in terms of being Indian first and Rajput second.”

Implications Of Oath

Explaining the implications of the oath he had administered today, Sardar Patel said that he had administered the oath on behalf of the Indian Government and appealed to them to realize the responsibilities and importance of the occasion.

He added: “You should see that the barriers and the limits which separated you so far are broken. You should look at the whole of Rajasthan with no discriminating eye. You should also understand why we have brought about this unity. The world is marching at a fast pace. We lagged behind in the past. If we do not keep pace with it we shall go down.

“These are not the days of the sword but of the atom bomb. We should, therefore, realize the utter futility of achieving our objects with a sword. We should understand that irrespective of caste or creed a Madrasi soldier has to fight in the Valley of Kashmir. Today we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed. We have to understand that feudalism and vested interests which do not move with the times have afterwards to repent.”

Appealing to Jagirdars, Sardar Patel said that they had grand opportunities before them and it was better to do voluntarily what they might be compelled to do later. That was the path of wisdom and of honour. “I, therefore, appeal to Jagirdars as their true friend and servant to understand the force of the prevailing circumstances,” he added.

Advising Congressmen, whom he described as his old comrades in the battle of freedom, Sardar Patel said that their claim to power and position rested on the extent of their fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals.

He said: “I am one of you. I am a servant and a soldier of the Congress. I have worked for years in the Congress. Even today I am a mere soldier and servant of the Congress though they force on me the appellation of Sardar. I should like to tell the Congress workers to understand and appreciate why our prestige and honour have risen, why we claim today seats in the front ranks and why we are in authority and power. It is because of our following the lead of Gandhiji. India has not become free on account of our sacrifices. Sacrifice does not consist in going to jail or parting with our property, but in drinking without complaint, in a spirit of exhilaration, the bitter cup. It consists in continuing to serve the people despite loss of respect and insults.

“I am grieved to find that the humility which should have been our badge is forsaking us. In service there is no place for pride. It behoves the servant to be humble. Instead we fight for mere trivialities such as places, power and capital. If these small things affect us, we are not true Congressmen. If you behave as true Congressmen you will be pushed into the front by the people themselves. You will not have to crave or woo office and power. For years I never opened my lips, even now I shudder when I have to speak lest I should make a slip and hurt somebody.”

“The soldier walks on earth, he has not to fall down. He does not have that fear but a man in authority runs the risk of a fall. He has to be alert day and night. Congressmen should not have greed for place. Whoever is able and worthy will get his reward. For that we should have a pure heart, clean tongue, clean hands and clear eyes. Otherwise you are not fit for power and authority.”

“Now the burden has fallen on you. It is for you to make or mar the future or Rajasthan. Whatever good comes, the credit will go to the Rulers who made the sacrifice. Whatever discredit there will be, it will go to you. The blame will be yours and not that of the Rulers. Real sacrifice lies in suffering dishonour and disrespect but never flinching in the service of the people.”

“Today it is not Hiralal Shastri who has taken the pledge but the whole Congress. I congratulate him but when I think of the responsibility that has devolved on him, I feel pity on him. May God help him and give him strength.”

Respect For Law

Continuing Sardar Patel said: “We have fought with foreigners to drive out slavery. We have none now with whom we have to fight except our own weaknesses. It is only in this spirit that we can bring Rajasthan peace and plenty. We used to break laws in our fight for freedom. We have, therefore, less respect for the laws. This attitude will no longer do. We should cultivate a natural respect for law and authority. This is not the time to eradicate respect for law but to increase its majesty. Otherwise we shall not be able to digest the power which we have obtained from the Princes.”

“We should develop affection for the Princes. The people of Hajusthan should not be governed by the police baton but by the force of love by a proper understanding of Raj dharma and praja dharma. Poor men should be able to think of their huts as their castles. It is that atmosphere which we should strive to create. Then alone we can raise the honour and prestige of Rajasthan.”

Sardar Patel said that they should, therefore, follow a different path from now. Then alone could they make any headway and better the lot of Rajasthan and the country.

The Rajpramukh, the Maharaja of Jaipur, welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister deeply thanked Providence for saving Sardar Patel’s life, thus enabling him to perform the inauguration ceremony.

The traditional policy of the Rajputana States, he said, was to strengthen the Central Government. They were among the earliest to join the Constituent Assembly of the Dominion.

Many complex problems were facing Rajasthan. Large tracts of sandy land were awaiting development. The standard of living was to be raised. He hoped the new Government would be able to tackle I those problems with the help of the States Ministry.

The Rajpramukh hoped the new Ministers would be people’s true representatives.

Congratulating Mr Hiralal Shastri for his unanimous election as the Premier, he said Mr Shastri’s skill and experience would he available now to the whole of Rajasthan. The presence of an able and experienced Dewan, Mr Krishnamachari, was fortunate. He was guiding the Jaipur administration so far, but now would help the whole of Rajputana.

“I realize my own responsibilities as the Rajpramukh. My earnest endeavour will be to serve the people which I hope to do fully with Sardar Patel’s fatherly guidance.”

Sardar Patel in the evening attended a garden party given by the Maharaja of Jaipur. He is expected to arrive at the Willingdon aerodrome in Delhi tomorrow at 8 a.m.