HT THIS DAY: November 1, 1959 — Animals in natural surroundings; Delhi Zoological Park opens

New Delhi- The Delhi Zoological Park was formally declared open on Sunday. A large number of people, including diplomats and Ministers, attended the inaugural function.

The zoo, which was started under the Second Plan, will be included in the Third and following plans for expansion. Covering an area of 250 acres, it will be the biggest in the East and the second biggest in the world when completed.

A unique feature of the zoo is that it provides, for the first time in India, natural surroundings to animals on a large scale.

In addition to animals and birds, the park will have a botanical garden. A plot of 50 acres has been reserved for the purpose, which will also include an 11 acre landscape garden on the Japanese style.

Declaring the zoo open, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh, Minister for Agriculture, said that zoos were meant not only for amusement but also for educative purposes. He said though the scheme was big it would not take an unreasonably long time for completion.

Earlier Mr K. R. Damle, Secretary to Ministry of Food and Agriculture described how the idea emanated. He praised the services tendered by foreign experts, Maj. A. N. Weiman of the Colombo Zoological Park, and Mr Carl Hagenbeck, well-known authority on zoos, in its development.

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES

Mr N. D. Bachkheti, superintendent of the park, said one of the significant features of the zoo would be its diversion into Indian, Australian, African and American sections.

Another feature was that the enclosures would be as near the natural homes of the animals as possible. The animals could be seen by the visitors moving about in an extensive area, and they would be separated by unobtrusive moats and not by bars or wire meshes he added.

When completed the total cost of the park is expected to be about ₹1.5 crores. Out of this, works costing ₹25 lakhs have already been completed.

The park has been divided into 57 enclosures. Of these 10 have been completed so far.

The Indian and Australian sections of the zoo are practically ready. By next year, the African section is expected to be complete, which will have girffes, zebras, ostriches, antelopes and lions in their natural setting.

The park will also have an aquarium for various types of fish, a serpentarium, for all varieties of snakes, both poisonous and non-poisonous, and an insectarium for rearing and keeping of insects. In another section glazed models of extinct pre-historic fauna like the mammoth and dinosaurs will be displayed.

The plans for the park also include a food store and kitchen run on modern lines and an animal hospital fitted with X-ray and other equipment. For visitors two-terrace restaurants and a number of kiosks spread all over the park will be provided.

Another interesting feature of the zoo will be the children’s corner where young animals will be kept for children to fondle and play with. It will also have arrangements for joy rides on elephants, camels and ponies.