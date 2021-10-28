HT Tourism Conclave: Bihar likely to seek additional funds for infrastructure work, says minister

Bihar tourism minister Narayan Prasad on Wednesday said the state has immense potential for tourism and the government is planning to avail additional benefits under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) to develop the industry in Champaran and other areas.

The PRASHAD scheme was launched in the year 2014-15 with the objective of infrastructure development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations.

Speaking at the two-day HT tourism conclave here, Prasad said: “We will be availing the benefit of the PRASHAD scheme to highlight the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi in Champaran district. In Bettiah in West Champaran, there are historical buildings of kings. We have a hospital and medical college named after Maharani Janki Kuwar. In the vicinity of the campus, we plan to start a light and sound show over the king’s palace. The project is ready and it should materialize soon once we get funds from the Centre under the Prasad scheme. This will be a great boost to tourism at a time we are looking to attract more tourists as the pandemic situation improves.”

Prasad said that the state government plans to popularise Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy at Champaran and how he got the title of Mahatma from Bihar. “It was during the Champaran movement that people bestowed the title of Mahatma on Gandhi. He stayed at Hazarimal Dharamshala where people called him Mahatma and later, throughout the country, he started being known as Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Under the PRASHAD scheme, the state has received ₹650 crore so far for tourism purposes. While some of the funds have already been utilized, work is underway on a few projects.

“Around 650 crore was allocated in the previous budget. In the upcoming budget, we will be seeking further funds for improving tourism at Champaran and Valmiki Nagar. There is a lake in Valmiki Nagar. We will be providing boating facilities and parking facilities for tourists. Restaurants will also come up,” he said.

While the pandemic has reduced the footfall, the tourism situation will improve in the coming days, the minister said.

“Prior to the pandemic, around nine lakh Buddhist tourists would visit us but after that, there has been a reduction in footfall. Now, tourism has started once again and we are hopeful to revive the industry. People are tired of sitting at home and are gradually thinking of stepping out for recreational activity. To strengthen the industry, the tourism department is working with full might. We also request UNESCO to invest in Bihar. They will receive all support from us,” he said.