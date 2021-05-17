Hub of farm stir, 5 villages declared containment zones

BATHINDA: At least five villages in Mansa district have been sealed in the past one week amid a relentless surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths, authorities said. A majority of villagers belonging to these areas are participating in the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders, they added.

On Saturday, Joga village in the district’s Bhikhi block was sealed for 10 days. The village, with a population of about 11,000 people, witnessed 10 Covid-19 deaths and 96 cases since May 1.

Nangal Kalan, Khiala Kalan, Akkanwali, Phapphre Bhai Ke villages of the district have been declared containment zones since May 10. One urban pocket each in the towns of Mansa and Budladha was also declared as containment zones in the past one week.

It is for the first time that villages in Mansa district have been declared containment zones after the second wave of the pandemic hit the state. An area is declared a containment zone after more than 15 cases of infections are detected.

Deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal said police are strictly enforcing the containment protocol and have restricted unnecessary movement to contain the spread.

“Most villagers were visiting dharna sites at very regular intervals. As they are falling sick in considerable numbers, villagers are reluctant to reveal details of their travel and places they visited. Ideally, they should have isolated themselves for five days after visiting the venue of a large gathering,” a district official said on condition of anonymity.

Khiala Kalan, which currently has 34 active cases, reported two Covid-deaths in the last two weeks. On Sunday, two residents from Khiala Kalan block, including a 27-year-old man, succumbed to the virus. As many as 92 residents from the block tested positive on Sunday.

With four deaths and 298 cases on Sunday, the number of active cases in the district rose to 3,299.

Since May 1, the district has reported 5,164 new cases of infection and 52 Covid deaths.

“House-to-house screening has begun. Healthcare teams are trying to convince villagers to follow Covid guidelines. We were able to vaccinate nearly 500 residents while a section (of the population) is hesitant to take the jabs,” Dr Hardeep Sharma, senior medical officer of Khiala Kalan public health centre, said.

