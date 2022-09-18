Huge stir at Chandigarh University amid row over video incident: 10-point wrap

A massive row broke out amid a huge late-night protest at the Chandigarh University as allegations were made that objectionable videos of girl students were widely shared on social media. It was all said to have started with accusations being made against one of the girl students sending a video to a boy in Shimla. It was alleged that she had shared some clips of fellow students. Visuals showed a large number of students gathering at the varsity late at night, seeking investigation and action. As the alleged leak of the videos was strongly condemned by leaders across political parties, the police and the varsity cleared the air in briefings and statements.

Here is a 10-point wrap on the Chandigarh University controversy:

1. The Chandigarh University clarified in a statement that “no videos (were) found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend.”

2. “All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless,” Dr. R.S. Bawa, pro-chancellor, Chandigarh University, said in the official statement. He also dismissed another rumour: “There are rumors that seven girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident.”

3. Other girls in the hostel saw the shooting video “while she was in the washroom and in panic thought she was shooting videos of all the girls and came out in protest,” senior superintendent of police Mohali Vivek Sheel Soni clarified.

4. While the girl student - at the centre of the controversy - was held, the police are also in the process of arresting the boy.

5. Amid strong reactions from all over, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said a high-level probe was ordered into the incident.

6. “Our daughters are our dignity and pride,” Mann said, adding that the incident was “condemnable”. Those involved would not be spared, he assured.

7. Former chief minister Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the incident. "The #chandigarhuniversity incident is shameful. Those responsible must be given exemplary punishment. The dignity & safety of our daughters should be of topmost priority. Hope police gets into action and sets an example against the culprits.

8. Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal also earlier urged CM Mann to “move quickly, and ensure dignity of girl students is not compromised on the Internet by getting all objectionable videos removed”. She also said that the varsity should not “try to suppress” details.

9. The National Commission for Women has sought an FIR in connection with alleged sucide attempts, news agency PTI reported, amid denials by police and the varsity.

10. Another controversy broke out during the day when Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon on Sunday alleged that state NSUI president Isherpreet Singh was not allowed to visit the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali.

