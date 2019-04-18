‘Hum hain na’: Sushma Swaraj tweets as Indian in Riyadh threatens suicide

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her prompt response on Twitter, on Thursday assured two Indians, one in the US and another in Saudi Arabia, of her help.

Sushma Swaraj assured Ali, a man who has been seeking the help of the Indian embassy in Riyadh for the last one year for getting back to India.

“’Khud kusi’ ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi. @IndianEmbRiyadh - Pls send me a report on this,” she tweeted and asked authorities in the country to respond to his plea.

“sir ek bat bateyn app log ki meri madat karsakte Ho ki mujhe khud kusi karleni chahye taqreeban 12 maheeno se guhar laga raha hun main embassy se lekin embassy samjha rahi hai mere ko theek agar mujhe India bhejwa sakte ho to maher bani hogi kyun ki mere 4bacche bhi hain sir (sic),” Ali had tweeted.

'Khud kusi' ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi.

@IndianEmbRiyadh - Pls send me a report on this. https://t.co/ajU8EXyhAK — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 18, 2019

In another tweet, she thanked Twitter user Kshitij for pointing out the usage of “outdated mode of payment” sought for a document by the Indian consulate general in San Francisco.

“@SushmaSwaraj Dear Madam @CGISFO has a requirement that attestation be paid thru Money order or Cashier’s Check, in this age of digitalization why are GoI ofc abroad insisting on outdated modes of payment? atleast accept card, in India you do, why nt in US (sic),” Kshitij tweeted from his handle @indianatheart13.

“Thanks for bringing this to my notice. We will examine this,” was the minister’s response.

Thanks for bringing this to my notice. We will examine this. https://t.co/SQQj0I0zfp — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 18, 2019

Sushma Swaraj has proactively helped Indians who have sent her distress messages on social media platform like Twitter in the past. She even helped an Indian man in the US who had lost his passport in Washington, just days before he was to travel for his wedding.

And in March, she responded to a tweet about her Twitter account, saying it was “not her ghost” who handled it. She was responding to a Twitter user Samit Padhy, a software engineer, who posed a question on one of her tweets.

“Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his/her duty for what they being paid for,” Samit said in his tweet.

“Rest assured - it’s me, not my ghost,” Sushma Swaraj said.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:07 IST