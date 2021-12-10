Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Human Rights Day 2021: President Kovind to address NHRC event in New Delhi
india news

Human Rights Day 2021: President Kovind to address NHRC event in New Delhi

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year, since it was on this very day in 1948 that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all human beings.
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Marking the occasion of Human Rights Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday address a programme organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi.

“President Ram Nath Kovind will grace and address the function as the chief guest in the presence of chairperson Justice Arun Mishra,” the NHRC, which is the statutory public body responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights in India, said in a statement.

The statement issued earlier this week also said members of the NHRC, its secretary-general, other senior officers and members of the statutory commission, SHRCs, diplomats, and various civil society members are also expected to attend the programme.

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year, since it was on this very day in 1948 that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all human beings.

A foundational text in the history of human and civil rights, the Declaration consists of 30 articles detailing an individual's “basic rights and fundamental freedoms” and affirming their universal character as inherent, inalienable, and applicable to all human beings.

RELATED STORIES

The international document also commits nations to recognise all humans as being "born free and equal in dignity and rights" regardless of “nationality, place of residence, gender, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status”.

The National Human Rights Commission of India defines human rights as provided under the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993, as “Rights Relating To Life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual guaranteed by the constitution or embodied in the international covenants and enforceable by courts in India”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram nath kovind president of india human rights commission human rights day human rights
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP