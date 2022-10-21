Human sacrifice case: Kerala HC rejects plea of accused questioning police custody

The Kerala high court on Thursday rejected the plea moved by the three accused in the alleged human sacrifice case questioning their 12-day police custody granted by the sessions court.

However, the court allowed them to meet their lawyers for 15 minutes on alternate days, but the lawyers will not be permitted during interrogation.

Dismissing their plea, justice Kauser Edappagath said the accused cannot dictate in what manner the investigation should be carried out. “The gruesome murder of two women purportedly for human sacrifice has shocked the people of Kerala,” the judge observed while dismissing their petitions.

All three accused — Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed, and therapist couple Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila — were arrested on October 11 in connection with the murder of two women, both in their 50s, at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta as part of an alleged ritualistic human sacrifice for financial prosperity.

During the hearing, the counsel for accused, BA Aloor, said the 12-day police custody was ‘unheard of’ and that the accused were paraded before the media and public too often. He also said that while remanding them in judicial custody, the lower court did not specify the reasons for the ‘long custody’.

The petitioners also stated that the entire case of the prosecution was false and built upon wrong information powered by inadmissible evidence. They also alleged that the police were leaking information to the media even after the FIR was forwarded to the magistrate, thereby breaking rules of conduct and putting undue pressure on the trial court. They further claimed that the information being leaked to the media was defaming their dignity and stature.

However, director general of prosecutions TA Shaji submitted that the accused were remanded in custody after taking into account details filed by the investigating officer and also said there was nothing unusual in such cases. He also contended that the case has ‘literally shocked’ the state and investigation needs enough time to unravel different angles.

After hearing both sides in detail, the single judge bench said there was no need to interfere with the decision of the lower court at this point. It said the magistrate court examined all relevant aspects while remanding the accused to custody.

The shocking tale of the murders and alleged ritual sacrifice within a span of three months came to light two weeks back after the police arrested hardened criminal Shafi and the couple before retrieving the remains of the victims – two poor lottery ticket vendors who were allegedly lured with money and role in adult films.