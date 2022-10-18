Kerala human sacrifice: SIT to slap sexual assault charges on accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged human sacrifice of two women in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta plans to slap sexual assault charges on the accused and seek a fast-tracked trial, an official aware of the matter said.

The official cited the probe so far and added the women were raped after they were tied to a cot before their killing “to get the full effect of sacrifice.” Both were tied to the cot on the pretext of acting in porn films, he said.

The official said a potency test was carried out on two of the accused in the case. He added the SIT has sought legal opinion and will submit a charge sheet within 90 days to ensure maximum punishment to the three accused, self-proclaimed sorcerer Muhammad Shafi, traditional healer Bhagaval Singh and his wife, Laila. They will be charged with murder, rape, abduction, illegal confinement, cheating, robbery, and torture.

“We will seek a special public prosecutor and a fast-track court. We will ensure maximum punishment to the accused and we are working overtime to collect scientific evidence,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

The alleged human sacrifice of two women in their 50s surfaced on October 11 after the Shafi, Singh, and Lailia’s arrest. Shafi allegedly convinced the couple to perform the human sacrifice for wealth and prosperity.

A second official said Shafi had a “plan B” to get rid of Singh and hatched a conspiracy to grab his property. He added Shafi convinced Laila to stay with him even though she was not fully convinced as she feared he will also kill her after her husband’s killing. The official said Laila was more close to Shafi than Singh.

The Kerala government separately told the high court that it will come up with a tough law to check superstition, archaic practices, and black magic. The court was hearing a plea of an outfit of rationalists seeking action against makers of movies and TV serials promoting black magic and sorcery. The court will take up the plea again after two weeks and has directed the government to file a detailed reply.