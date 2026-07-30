Kohima, Nagaland continues to be a key point of origin, transit and destination for human trafficking, a senior state government official said on Thursday, warning that the crime is increasingly taking new forms linked to cybercrime, financial fraud and forced labour.

Human trafficking in Nagaland taking new forms linked to cybercrime, money laundering: Official

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Secretary and administrative head of the social welfare department, Limawabang Jamir, also said Mission Shakti centres across the state handled 178 cases of gender-based violence and related distress during the first quarter of the current financial year .

Addressing a training programme for Mission Shakti functionaries and the observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at the State Institute of Rural Development here, Jamir said trafficking in Nagaland has historically manifested as child domestic labour, commercial sex trafficking and illegal child adoptions under the guise of free education.

He warned that trafficking is taking new forms linked to cybercrime, financial fraud, money laundering, commercial sexual exploitation and forced labour, and urged stakeholders to intensify awareness efforts to protect vulnerable women and children.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the work of Mission Shakti, Jamir said One Stop Centres attended to 125 cases of gender-based violence, while Women Helpline-181 handled 53 cases involving gender-based violence and information-seeking calls between April and June this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the work of Mission Shakti, Jamir said One Stop Centres attended to 125 cases of gender-based violence, while Women Helpline-181 handled 53 cases involving gender-based violence and information-seeking calls between April and June this year. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that Shakti Sadans, operating in six districts, continue to provide shelter to survivors of domestic violence, POCSO cases and other vulnerable women in distress.

He acknowledged the efforts of Mission Shakti functionaries, saying they had continued to deliver services with dedication despite various challenges.

He also encouraged participants to utilise the training to strengthen their professional knowledge and improve service delivery.

The programme, mandated by the National Commission for Women , was organised jointly by the National Commission for Women , the Nagaland State Commission for Women and Mission Shakti under the Social Welfare Department to strengthen the capacity of frontline workers dealing with gender-based violence and trafficking.

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In her introductory address, director of social welfare Tosheli Zhimomi said the training brought together personnel from One Stop Centres, Women Helpline-181 and Shakti Sadans to enhance institutional response to cases involving women and children.

She said during the 2025-26 financial year, One Stop Centres handled 311 cases, while Women Helpline-181 received 2,090 calls, of which 144 required intervention and support. The cases included domestic violence, cybercrime, sexual assault, POCSO cases, missing persons and other situations involving women in distress.

Zhimomi also commended the dedication of Mission Shakti personnel, noting that they had continued serving women with compassion despite delays in salary disbursement.

She urged participants to actively engage with the resource persons and work in close coordination with other social welfare department initiatives, particularly Mission Vatsalya.

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Delivering the keynote address, NSCW chairperson W. Nginyeih Konyak said the collaboration between the NCW, NSCW and Mission Shakti was aimed at developing a cadre of well-trained personnel capable of effectively handling cases of gender-based violence while strengthening grassroots institutional response.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.