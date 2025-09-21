Humanitarian consequence, will disrupt families: What India said on new H-1B visa fee rule

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press briefing, in New Delhi (File Photo/ANI)

The Indian government on Saturday voiced concern over the US decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, warning that the move could disrupt families and have humanitarian consequences. Hours later, the White House clarified that existing visa holders do not fall under the $100,000 fee rule.

Stepping in to assist affected nationals, the ministry of external affairs advised Indian Missions and Posts to extend all possible help to nationals travelling back to the US in the next 24 hours.

The Indian Embassy in the US also issued an emergency assistance number for citizens seeking urgent support. “Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number 1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp),” the Embassy said in a post on X.

What India said on new H-1B visa fee

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the government is closely examining the impact of the new rule with “full implications” being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry.

The MEA statement flagged the broader consequences of H-1B fee hike. “This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Jaiswal went on to highlight the importance of skilled talent mobility between India and the US. “Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.”

He added, “Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India."

“Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," the statement by foreign ministry read.

Clarification from US officials

Later on Saturday, a senior US administration official clarified that the $100,000 fee applies only to new H-1B visa petitions, not existing holders or renewals.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also clarified on X: “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.”

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation.”

“This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.”