'Hunar Haats' received huge response in the country: Union minister Abbas Naqvi

"'Hunar Haat' is available on virtual and online platform where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online," Naqvi said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi beating a drum during the inauguration of Hunar Haat, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

'Hunar Haats' being organised at different places in India have received a tremendous response as more than 5.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen and other people have been provided employment and job opportunities, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Saturday.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the 28th "Hunar Haat" of indigenous artisans and craftsmen in Panaji by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sawant said this initiative is playing a key role in fulfilling Prime MinisterNarendra Modi's commitment to "Swadeshi".

Sawant said "Hunar Haat" is also strengthening the cultural unity of India.

Union Minister of State Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar; former Goa Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Francisco Sardinha and others were present on the occasion.

Naik said "Hunar Haat" is strongly strengthening PM's commitment to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local".

Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 28th "Hunar Haat" with the theme of "Vocal for Local" here from March 26 to April 4 where more than 500 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states/UTs are participating.

hunar haat
