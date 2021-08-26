Hundreds of parakeets smuggled from Allahabad seized in Bengal

More than 650 live parakeets that were being smuggled from Allahabad to Bengal were seized on Wednesday by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (eastern region) of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal forest department.

The birds were seized from a bus in Durgapur city, which falls under the West Burdwan district, said Agni Mitra, deputy director, WCCB (eastern region).

“Four people were arrested and 658 parakeets were seized. The bus was confiscated as well,” said Mitra.

Illegally sold as pets, parakeets are protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act. A case was registered at the Durgapur forest division.

This is not the first time parakeets smuggled from other states have been seized in Bengal in such large numbers.

In September 2019, the WCCB seized 524 parakeets that were trapped in 11 cages and smuggled from Patna in a bus that was intercepted in East Burdwan district.