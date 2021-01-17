‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have called for the ban of new Amazon Prime series Tandav and accused its makers and actors of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu and also described it as anti-Dalit. The party's MLA Ram Kadam in Maharashtra on Sunday lodged a complaint against the makers of web series at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai.

ALSO WATCH | Tandav controversy: Police outside Saif Ali Khan's home; BJP leaders seek action

"Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," Kadam said about the series which has been named after a dance form tandav, associated especially with Shiva, according to news agency ANI.

Kadam had tweeted demanding the removal of the part mocking Shiva and an apology from actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub." Tandava will be boycotted until necessary changes are made.#BanTandavNow," he had tweeted. "Just as there is a system of censors for reviewing films and serials, a similar arrangement should be made to review series on the OTT platform. Writing to @PrakashJavdekar ji," he also tweeted in Hindi.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction

Before Kadam, his party colleagues had also raised objections about the Saif Ali Khan starrer, asking Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to regulate the OTT platform.

Manoj Kotak, a member of Parliament from Maharashtra, condemned the web series and said that "OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India". “OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon.@PrakashJavdekar ji & requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction," he had tweeted on Saturday.

Kotak, the lawmaker who represents Mumbai North East in the Lok Sabha, wrote to Javadekar on Sunday and released his letter to the Union minister on Twitter.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is "anti Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus". He also requested people in the same tweet to write to Javadekar appealing for a ban on the web series.

Tandav also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra. The political drama has been created by Ali Abbas Zafar with Himanshu Kishan Mehra. It has been written by Gaurav Solanki.