News / India News / Hurun India Rich List 2023: Mukesh Ambani tops list; Gautam Adani is second

Hurun India Rich List 2023: Mukesh Ambani tops list; Gautam Adani is second

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Oct 10, 2023 02:53 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has surged from ₹1,65,100 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹8,08,700 crore in 2023 taking him to the top spot

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani overtook Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in the latest wealth rankings of the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 released on Tuesday.

Ambani’s wealth has risen to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>808,700 crore, up 2% in comparison to last year. (Reuters file photo)
Ambani’s wealth has risen to 808,700 crore, up 2% in comparison to last year. (Reuters file photo)

Ambani’s wealth has risen to 808,700 crore, up 2% in comparison to last year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Adani’s wealth was estimated at 474,800 crore, down by 57%.

Also Read: Hurun Global 500 List 2022: Reliance most-valued Indian company, India jumps to 5th

The third spot was retained by 82-year-old Pune-based Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, promoters of Serum Institute of India, whose turnover was estimated at 278,500 crore, up 36% compared to last year.

Shiv Nadar ( 228,900 crore) and London-based Gopichand Hinduja ( 1,76,500 crore) took the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ chairman Dilip Shanghvi ( 1,64,300 crore) took the sixth spot.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out