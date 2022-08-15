Home / India News / Hyderabad cop among five of family killed in road accident

Hyderabad cop among five of family killed in road accident

india news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:43 PM IST
Five persons were killed and four others were injured in a road accident that took place near Bangur check-post in Bidar district on Monday, said police
Police added that the accident took place as the car they were travelling in collided with the truck. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Five persons were killed and four others were injured in a road accident that took place near Bangur check-post in Bidar district on Monday, said police.

Police identified the deceased as G. Giridhar, 45, a head constable with Hyderabad police, his wife Anita, 36, their son Mayank, 2, his sister-in-law’s daughter Priyanka, 15, and car driver Jagadish, 35. All the victims are residents of Begumpet area in Hyderabad city, said police.

While four died on the spot, Mayank succumbed to his injuries at the Mannaekhalli hospital. Police added that the accident took place as the car they were travelling in collided with the truck.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
