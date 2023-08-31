Hyderabad cops bust rave party, arrest three including ex-navy officer

The Hyderabad police on Thursday claimed to have busted an alleged rave party in the upscale Madhapur area of the city on Wednesday night and arrested three persons, including a former Navy officer, a popular Telugu film financier and an employee of the South-Central Railway.

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) superintendent of police D Sunitha told reporters that a team of the TSNAB officials, along with Gudimalkapur police, conducted a raid on an apartment, where the rave party was being conducted

The arrested included a former officer of Indian Navy-turned-businessman B Balaji (34), film financier K Venkataratna Reddy (47) and an employee of the Railway Protection Force in South Central Railway D Murali (42).

