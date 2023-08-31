Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Hyderabad cops bust rave party, arrest three including ex-navy officer

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Aug 31, 2023 05:06 PM IST

The arrested included a former officer of Indian Navy-turned-businessman B Balaji.

The Hyderabad police on Thursday claimed to have busted an alleged rave party in the upscale Madhapur area of the city on Wednesday night and arrested three persons, including a former Navy officer, a popular Telugu film financier and an employee of the South-Central Railway.

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) superintendent of police D Sunitha told reporters that a team of the TSNAB officials, along with Gudimalkapur police, conducted a raid on an apartment, where the rave party was being conducted.

The arrested included a former officer of Indian Navy-turned-businessman B Balaji (34), film financier K Venkataratna Reddy (47) and an employee of the Railway Protection Force in South Central Railway D Murali (42).

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

Topics
drugs hyderabad
