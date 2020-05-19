e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hyderabad crawls back to normalcy after easing curbs on Covid-19 lockdown

Hyderabad crawls back to normalcy after easing curbs on Covid-19 lockdown

india Updated: May 19, 2020 19:36 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

Hyderabad: Normalcy was restored in Hyderabad except for 16 containment zones, which are mostly located in the old walled city, after 56 days of lockdown to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) outbreak, as the Telangana government eased several restrictions in a bid to open up economic activities in the state capital.

Traffic snarls could be seen at several intersections, as people took to the streets in their personal vehicles and two-wheelers. But, state-run buses and metro rail services are yet to resume within the city limits.

Auto-rickshaws and private taxis were back on the roads but their numbers were few and far between, as many drivers are still held up at their native places.

Automobile showrooms, shops selling spare mechanical parts, hardware, electrical and electronic shops, and mobile phone stores have been operational for the last four days.

Other smaller commercial establishments, including garments’ shops, footwear shops, and jewellery showrooms also opened on Tuesday.

However, only 50% of the shops opened on the first day, because of the odd-even rule enforced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities.

“The shops will be allowed to open on corresponding alternate days. Those with odd numbers will open on odd days and those with even numbers will open on even-numbered days of the week,” said Lokesh Kumar, commissioner, GHMC

“In case of any problem or a dispute between two adjacent shops or cluster of shops, the administration will close down all the shops till the lockdown period,” he added.

Most of the commercial establishments, however, did not engage in sales on the first day, as they were busy in a clean-up drive.

“We had to hurriedly close our shops on March 22 without making any arrangements for packing and storing the materials kept on display. Many dress materials got damaged,” said Ramesh, owner of a garment boutique in Punjagutta.

“It’ll take another couple of days for normal life to be restored in Hyderabad. People are still hesitant to come out because of the growing panic over Covid-19. Besides, shopping malls, multiplexes, and restaurants are still closed. Unless it’s essential, people are unlikely to venture out,” said Satyanarayana, a GHMC official.

The state government has not permitted inter-state bus services, including those to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. However, intra-state bus services resumed their operations from 6 am on Tuesday.

State-run buses, which are slated to come to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, are barred from entry into the city because they have to pass through containment zones. But Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad was thrown open on Tuesday.

The state government-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) authorities have provided masks and hand sanitisers to their staff. “There wasn’t much rush of passengers on the first day, as we resumed our services with 6,000 buses,” said Yadagiri, executive director, RTC, Telangana.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In