Heavy rains killed 44 in Telangana, caused 4.5k cr damage: Government

Hyderabad

The heavy rains that wreaked havoc with several parts of Telangana in two spells between July 18 and 28 resulted in the death of 44 persons and caused overall damages to roads, irrigation structures, drinking water lines and power infrastructure to the extent of ₹4,565 crore, the state government told the assembly on Friday.

Making a statement in the House after a discussion on the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods last month, state roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said in all 44 persons had lost their lives during the floods, the maximum number of deaths being in Mulugu district, followed by six in Hanamkonda.

The minister said the government had announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to each of the families of the deceased, besides paying ₹10,000 to each family towards damage caused to the properties.

He said Moranchapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was totally inundated due to flash floods to Moranchavagu on account of heavy rains on the night of July 26 and 27. “Three persons died and one person is still missing in the village,” he said.

Reddy said there were breaches and damage to as many as 756 minor irrigation tanks and canals, which required ₹178 crore for restoration. In all, 768 roads, highways, bridges and buildings suffered damages and it required ₹253.77 crore for temporary restoration and ₹1771.47 crore for permanent restoration.

With regard to the rural road network, 1,517 roads were damaged, which required ₹1526.74 crore for restoration. With regard to power lines and poles, the damage was to the extent of ₹62.98 crore. Similarly, there was a livestock loss to the tune of ₹38.51 crore, he said, adding the extent of damages to the crops, including horticulture, was yet to be assessed.

In the urban local bodies, the heavy rains caused severe destruction of culverts, sewerage lines, drains, streetlights and culverts and the loss was estimated to be around ₹380 crore.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, there was a loss to the properties and infrastructure to the extent of ₹256.66 crore, the minister said.

Reddy claimed that the state government had taken relief and rehabilitation measures on war footing and released an amount of ₹500 crore towards immediate relief. “The officials and the field-level staff worked round the clock to take up relief operations in the flood-affected areas and ensured that there was no heavy loss of life,” he said.

The minister alleged that despite such a heavy loss, the Central government had not released even a single rupee to the state government towards immediate relief, while it had liberally released funds to the BJP-ruled states whenever there were such natural calamities.

“Between 2018 and 2022, the Centre had released ₹44,219 crore to various BJP-ruled states towards flood relief, but had not shown any mercy towards Telangana. Even during September 2016 and October 2020 floods, there was heavy damage to the crops and properties in Telangana to the extent of ₹8,851 crore, but the Centre had not released any extra funds other than the State Calamity Relief Fund,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail