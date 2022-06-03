Hyderabad gang-rape: BJP leaders protest at Jubilee Hills Police Station | VIDEO

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday staged a massive protest at Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills police station over the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl inside a Mercedes Benz car in Banjara Hills neighbourhood. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the saffron party leaders can be seen at the police station, with cops trying to bring the situation under control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security forces have been deployed at the protest site, the ANI report added.

The video shows the BJP leaders locking their arms and sitting on the ground as police officers try to control them.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by at least four juveniles inside the car on May 28 after they took her to a secluded place in Banjara Hills from a pub, where she attended a party. Police said that the matter came to light when a complaint was registered with them late on May 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told HT that the accused include the son of a legislator from Hyderabad's old city and that of an official dealing with religious matters. “Further details will be known after an investigation,” the officer added.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the girl's father said that his daughter had gone to the pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28 afternoon to attend the party hosted by her friends. The FIR claimed the victim suffered injuries to her neck. Quoting the father, the FIR also stated that the minor girl was in deep shock following the incident and initially unable to describe what had happened.

Police initially booked the unnamed accused under the Section 354 (assault or criminal force intended to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act on the basis of the girl's father's complaint. However, on Thursday, the first FIR was changed and the IPC Section 376 (gang rape) was added after cops spoke to the girl and based on her medical examination report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}