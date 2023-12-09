Hyderabad hospital gives health update of K Chandrashekar Rao after hip replacement surgery

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday successfully underwent a Total left hip replacement surgery following a fall and a fracture on Thursday, Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad said. A team of senior orthopaedic surgeons and other medical professionals at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad performed the surgery. Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(PTI)

Rao "has undergone the planned operation of left Total Hip Replacement," the hospital said in a health bulletin Friday night. He has "tolerated the surgery well and was stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure," it added.



The hospital added that Rao has been shifted to a room after the surgery and was recuperating. The usual course of recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.

He has been receiving routine post-operative care, including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics and pain medication. The plan for ambulation, physiotherapy and nutrition would be designed based on assessment on Saturday, the hospital said.

BRS leader Dasoju Srravan said the surgery went well. “He is absolutely fine, and we are hopeful that he will be discharged in three days,” he told news agency PTI.

The 69-year-old, who resigned as chief minister on December 3 following his BRS's defeat in the recent assembly election, has been staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli near Hyderabad and has been meeting party leaders and common people. On Thursday night, he fell.

“Sri Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao garu had a slip and fall in his Bathroom at his Residence and subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left Hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture]. He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks,” his son and BRS leader KT Rama Rao had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders expressed concern over Rao's injury and wished his speedy recovery.