Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall: Report

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR was rushed to a hospital after falling in his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief has been admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, it added. Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.(File)

KCR stepped down as chief minister of Telangana recently after the BRS was voted out of power in the state assembly. Revanth Reddy of the Congress took oath as the new chief minister of Telangana on Thursday.

Top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others were present at the event, which was thronged by thousands of party workers and ordinary people.