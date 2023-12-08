close_game
close_game
News / India News / Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall: Report

Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2023 09:13 AM IST

K Chandrasekhar Rao, also popularly known as KCR, reportedly slipped at his Erravelli farmhouse.

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR was rushed to a hospital after falling in his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief has been admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, it added.

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.(File)
Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.(File)

KCR stepped down as chief minister of Telangana recently after the BRS was voted out of power in the state assembly. Revanth Reddy of the Congress took oath as the new chief minister of Telangana on Thursday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others were present at the event, which was thronged by thousands of party workers and ordinary people.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out