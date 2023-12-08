close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘K Chandrashekar Rao needs to undergo…’: Son KTR gives BRS chief's health update

‘K Chandrashekar Rao needs to undergo…’: Son KTR gives BRS chief's health update

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2023 12:30 PM IST

KTR, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following BRS defeat in the recent assembly election, has been staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli.

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, admitted to a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, following a fall and a fracture, needs to undergo a hip replacement surgery on Friday, his son and BRS leader KT Rama Rao said.

HT Image
HT Image

“Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom. Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery,” KTR gave the health update.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out