Tripura govt mandates singing full version of national song in schools

The Tripura government on Tuesday said it has made it mandatory to sing the full version of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ in all the schools along with the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ during assembly everyday. “From now on, daily classes in all schools of the state will begin with a full collective rendition of the national song ’Vande Mataram,’ followed by the singing of the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’,” CM Saha wrote on X. (@DrManikSaha2/ANI)

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha shared a notification on X and said that the state government decided that the classes in all the schools will begin with singing the full version of the “Vande Mataram” song followed by the national anthem.

“To further strengthen patriotism, discipline, and national consciousness among students, the Tripura government has taken an important decision. From now on, daily classes in all schools of the state will begin with a full collective rendition of the national song ‘Vande Mataram,’ followed by the singing of the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana.’ Through this initiative, along with fostering national unity, respect for cultural heritage, and a sense of responsibility toward the nation, a resolve has been taken to shape the coming generation into more aware and patriotic citizens”, CM Saha wrote on X.

The notification, issued by the Education (School) department on July 3 said that the Ministry of Home Affairs issued directives on January 28 this year regarding respect, decorum and official versions of the national song. The guideline mandated observing proper protocol across all formal, semi-formal and educational forums to instill national pride and maintain the rich cultural heritage linked with the national song.

“To promote national integration and cultivate unconditional respect towards national symbols among the youth, the Education ( School) Department, Government of Tripura, proposes to enforce uniform implementation of these guidelines in all government, government-aided and privately managed schools including all the Government aided and un-aided recognised Madrassa Schools operating within the administrative jurisdiction of the State of Tripura. Hence it is proposed that the daily academic routine of all schools shall formally commence with the community singing of full version of the National Song ‘ Vande Mataram’ followed by singing of National Anthem “ Jan-Gana-Mana”,” the notification signed by additional secretary to Tripura government Rajib Datta said.