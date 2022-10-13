Hyderabad man, his two-wheeler washed away in flooded street | Watch

As heavy rain inundated parts of Hyderabad, a man, along with his two-wheeler, was washed away in the rainwater - on the streets of the city.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a flooded street – which was resembling a brook due to accumulated rainwater, and heavy water currents taking the two-wheeler and the man – who is rescued by locals – in its tide.

Most of the establishments on the street in the Borabanda area – dotted with closed shutters – appeared to be shut as heavy rain lashed the city, forcing people to stay indoors.

Telangana capital Hyderabad – like the rest of the country – has been witnessing heavy rain for the past few days, which has disrupted normal life. The weather department had earlier issued a yellow alert – warning of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the city over the following three days.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/kbTpef43jt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Rain has wreaked havoc in other parts of the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The national capital witnessed relentless rain which had brought the mercury down and given people the first taste of winter. On Wednesday, the city woke up to a thick layer of mist shrouding the city, which the India Meteorological Department said was a result of a prolonged spell of rain.

Heavy rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh claimed as many as nine lives and forced schools shut in a dozen districts, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad.

Incessant rain in parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh over the past few days resulted in a fresh wave of floods, state officials said Wednesday. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the fresh wave of floods affected 69,750 persons across 110 villages in five districts.

According to the Met department, conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during the next four days.

