Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad man kills 2-week-old newborn, dumps her body in garbage

ANI |
May 16, 2025 02:06 PM IST

Jagat, who is originally from Nepal and works as a security guard, reportedly stabbed the infant before abandoning the remains.

In a shocking incident, a 14-day-old baby was allegedly stabbed to death by her father and her body was thrown in a garbage dump under the Golconda police station limits in Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint filed by the accused's wife, he was taken into police custody.(Representational)
Based on a complaint filed by the accused's wife, he was taken into police custody.(Representational)

Based on a complaint filed by the accused's wife, he was taken into police custody.

Jagat, who is originally from Nepal and works as a security guard, reportedly stabbed the infant before abandoning the remains.

According to the police, "Yesterday, in the early morning hours around 2 am, a man named Jagath, a Nepalese national who had been residing and working as a watchman in an apartment for one year, killed his 14-day-old baby girl."

"He took the body outside the apartment, stabbed her in the neck, and threw the deceased baby's body near a garbage dump in Tolichowki. His wife filed a complaint, and we have taken the accused into custody. The accused has not revealed the motives behind the crime. Further investigation is ongoing," said the Inspector of Golconda police station.

Further details are awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Hyderabad man kills 2-week-old newborn, dumps her body in garbage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On