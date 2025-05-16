Hyderabad man kills 2-week-old newborn, dumps her body in garbage
ANI |
May 16, 2025 02:06 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 14-day-old baby was allegedly stabbed to death by her father and her body was thrown in a garbage dump under the Golconda police station limits in Hyderabad.
Based on a complaint filed by the accused's wife, he was taken into police custody.
Jagat, who is originally from Nepal and works as a security guard, reportedly stabbed the infant before abandoning the remains.
According to the police, "Yesterday, in the early morning hours around 2 am, a man named Jagath, a Nepalese national who had been residing and working as a watchman in an apartment for one year, killed his 14-day-old baby girl."
"He took the body outside the apartment, stabbed her in the neck, and threw the deceased baby's body near a garbage dump in Tolichowki. His wife filed a complaint, and we have taken the accused into custody. The accused has not revealed the motives behind the crime. Further investigation is ongoing," said the Inspector of Golconda police station.