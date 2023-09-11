Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyderabad man thrashed to death by hotel staff after he asks for some extra curd

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 11, 2023 08:44 PM IST

According to Inspector, Durga Rao, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Liaqat.

In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death at a hotel by the staff after he asked for extra curd in Hyderabad, officials said.

"The deceased, Mohammad Liyaqat, along with his friend had visited a restaurant on Sunday in Panjagutta. The argument began when Liyaqat asked for extra curd and the waiter of the hotel ignored his request, leading to a scuffle. The victim died while going to the hospital and a case has been registered against six people," the police said.

Upon receiving the information of a scuffle between the hotel staff and the deceased, the police reached the spot.

"Liyaqat was feeling uneasy, so was taken to the hospital with his friends and died while going to the hospital. A case has been registered on six persons under section 302 r/w 34 IPC. A periodic medical examination of the deceased is being done," said Inspector Rao.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

