Hyderabad man thrashed to death by hotel staff after he asks for some extra curd

In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death at a hotel by the staff after he asked for extra curd in Hyderabad, officials said.

The man was thrashed to death at a hotel in Hyderabad's Panjagutta.(HT File)

According to Inspector, Durga Rao, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Liaqat.

"The deceased, Mohammad Liyaqat, along with his friend had visited a restaurant on Sunday in Panjagutta. The argument began when Liyaqat asked for extra curd and the waiter of the hotel ignored his request, leading to a scuffle. The victim died while going to the hospital and a case has been registered against six people," the police said.

Upon receiving the information of a scuffle between the hotel staff and the deceased, the police reached the spot.

"Liyaqat was feeling uneasy, so was taken to the hospital with his friends and died while going to the hospital. A case has been registered on six persons under section 302 r/w 34 IPC. A periodic medical examination of the deceased is being done," said Inspector Rao.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

