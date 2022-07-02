Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to address BJP national executive, resolution on 2024 polls likely
india news

PM Modi to address BJP national executive, resolution on 2024 polls likely

The BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad is likely to pass a resolution focussing on the issues central to the party’s campaign for the 2024 general elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

A political resolution focussing on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) preparations for the 2024 general elections and the issues that will be central to the party’ campaign is likely to be passed at its two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting that begins in Hyderabad today, said people familiar with the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session of the NEC on Sunday and will also address a rally in the city the same day.

A resolution on economic issues is also expected in the meeting.

Meanwhile, sparring between the BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has escalated. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not be receiving the Prime Minister at the airport. According to the state government, a minister has been deputed to receive the Prime Minister. A BJP functionary said this is not the first time that the chief minister has not gone to receive the Prime Minister as per protocol.

According to a person aware of the details, the state unit of the BJP had to pay 55 lakh as penalty for putting up hoardings along the roads in the city. “Permission is required from the municipal corporation for putting up hoardings. While the TRS grabbed all the space along the road medians, the BJP had to make use of the space along the periphery. We are expecting to be slapped with more penalty,” said a leader.

RELATED STORIES

Both the TRs and the BJP have tried to outdo each other in putting up giant hoardings of their leaders. While the BJP hoardings are trimmed in saffron, a bright pink sets apart the hoardings by the TRS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP