Hyderabad residents to face scheduled power cuts. Check area-wise timings

Telangana’s capital city, Hyderabad, is facing widespread power outages on Tuesday, March 24, due to a range of issues, including soaring summer electricity demand and technical and maintenance problems. The outages are primarily due to tree branch removal, transformer repairs, and feeder maintenance work. (Representational)

According to officials from the Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL), residents in Hyderabad will face power cuts of 2 to 5 hours, though they will occur at different times in different areas.

According to a News18 report, the outages are primarily due to tree branch removal, transformer repairs, and feeder maintenance work.

Power cut schedule in Hyderabad Golnaka and Chikkadapally: Residents of Chenamber, Chikkadapally, Krishna Nagar, and Narayanguda will experience a power outage from 2 pm to 5 pm due to maintenance of 11 KV lines.

Nacharam and Mallapur: Short power interruptions are expected from 3 pm to 4 pm in Bhavani Nagar, EL Reddy Nagar, HCL Colony, SP Nagar, Mallapur Old Village, Green Hills Colony, and Mallapur Industrial Area.

Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar: Power supply will be suspended from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm in Dilsukhnagar Main Road, Ramalayam Street, and the vicinity of Anand Biscuit Factory. Additionally, Shalivahan Nagar and Pratap Nagar will experience no electricity from 12 PM to 1 PM.

Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills: In Banjara Hills Road No 12 and 14, as well as Jubilee Hills Road No 36, residents may face phased power cuts from 11 am to the afternoon across several colonies. While the power cuts may be necessary for maintenance work, they may cause significant inconvenience to residents as daytime temperatures continue to rise. Employees, students, and small businesses working from home may be among the worst affected by the disruption.

Residents have also raised concerns about prolonged outages during afternoon hours, which may lead to intense indoor heat and potential health risks.

Officials give hope-filled advice Officials quoted in the News18 report have advised that if maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, power supply will be restored earlier than planned. They have also urged consumers to complete urgent tasks before the scheduled power cuts.

Residents in Hyderabad can call the 1912 helpline for electricity-related complaints. They can access information regarding the power via the official mobile app.

Officials have also requested public cooperation, emphasising that these maintenance activities are necessary to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the summer months.