Hyderabad teen smokes a pack of cigarette like KGF 2's Rocky Bhai, falls ill

A teenager from Hyderabad who was inspired by the character ‘Rocky' from recently released Kannada action flick KGF: Chapter 2, fell sick after he smoked a full packet of cigarettes, news agency ANI reported. A resident of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, the 15-year-old boy watched the movie in just the second week of its release in the theatres and was deeply impressed by the style of the lead character Rocky played by actor Yash. The boy wanted to imitate him by smoking for the first time but fell sick. The boy developed severe cough and throat ache, and was rushed to the hospital. "Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like 'Rocky Bhai'. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes. Movies are a highly influencing element of our society, and it is important movie makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamourize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol," Dr Rohit Reddy, a pulmonologist at Century Hospital, told ANI.

The doctor said characters like 'Rocky Bhai' have a cult following and young minds do get influenced by the acts of these ‘demigods’ on the screen.

"Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing, and what factors are influencing their child's acts. Instead of regretting later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol," he stated.

"Beating up children post the act, like in this case, might not always produce the best result," Reddy added.Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has earned more than Rs 1200 crore across the world. The film starring Yash in the lead role has grossed ₹1,000 crore in the Indian market alone. The action flick also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

