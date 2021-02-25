Hyderabad teen who made ‘false’ rape bid claim dies by suicide: Police

A 19-year-old pharmacy student, who police allege faked an abduction and rape attempt about two weeks ago, died by suicide on Wednesday, officials in Telangana said.

The young woman was found unconscious at her uncle’s residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.

Around 10:45 am, the woman was rushed to a government hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“According to family members, she was in a state of depression and consumed sleeping pills in excess,” Ghatkesar police inspector N Chandra Babu said.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is on. Family members told police that it was her second attempt to kill herself in the past 24 hours, according to a police official who did not want to be named.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a suspected suicide,” Babu said. “We have got the post-mortem done and are sending the viscera sample to a forensic laboratory for examination. We will be able to disclose the exact cause of death only after forensic examination.”

The woman was staying at her uncle’s house since the second week of February, after police said she faked her abduction and alleged a rape attempt.

On February 10, the student’s parents called local police on a toll-free number, alleging that miscreants abducted their daughter. They said their daughter managed to make a quick call to alert them. Police rescued the woman from a nearby village.

Later, police concluded she misled her parents and police. “She was neither abducted, nor raped,” local police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat told reporters on February 13.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

