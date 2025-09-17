Hyderabad woman accuses Chicago cop husband of abandoning her in India, fleeing with passport and jewellery

A Hyderabad woman has accused her NRI husband, a US-based police officer, of abandoning her in India and fleeing with her passport, green card and valuables. Hyderabad woman alleges NRI cop husband deserted her, stole passport(Unsplash/Representational)

A complaint has been filed with with Panjagutta Police in Hyderabad, which stated that Hana Ahmed Khan married Mohammed Zainuddin Khan, a police officer in Chicago, in June 2022. However, the Hyderabad woman faced harassment and emotional abuse after she moved to the US in February 2024.

Telangana-based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, urging the Union government to take up the matter with US authorities and assist the woman, Hana Ahmed Khan, in securing a visa to return to the United States to pursue legal action. Khan has also sought updates on any action initiated by the Centre.

In a post on X, Amjed Ullah Khan wrote, “One Hana Ahmed Khan an Hyderabadi girl was married to Mohammed Zainuddin Khan (US citizen) working with Chicago Police during June 2022, Later during Feb 2024 she visited USA and started living with her husband in Chicago, she was being subjected to emotional abuse, physical harassment and mental torture.”

He further alleged, “Her husband, in a planned way, brought her back to Hyderabad on 7th Feb 2025 and checked in Park Hotel, Somajiguda. While she went to meet her parents, her husband, with all her belongings like passport, green card, jewellery etc vacated the hotel and went back to USA.”

What is the case

According to a complaint by Hana Ahmed Khan, cited by MBT spokesperson, she married Mohammed Zainuddin Khan, a Chicago Police officer and US citizen, in June 2022. She shifted to Chicago in February 2024, where she alleged she faced emotional and physical abuse.

In February 2025, Zainuddin allegedly told her they would perform Umrah and brought her to Hyderabad. After checking into a Somajiguda hotel, he reportedly flew back to the US with her documents, jewellery and other belongings while she was away visiting her parents.

The complaint further states that Hana has been unable to reach her husband for the past six months despite repeated attempts. She also approached the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Consulate in Hyderabad but claimed she received no assistance.

“I am in a state of distress and humiliation, left stranded in India without legal documents or the means to return to the US I tried my level best to approach USA Consulate in Hyderabad but was denied entry and my effort through email also failed,” she said in the complaint.