Hyderabad woman dies, 15 others fall sick after eating momo from same vendor

A family member of the deceased woman, 33-year-old Reshma Begum, said she her daughters, aged 12 and 14, ate momos from a street vendor in Khairatabad Friday. Soon after, they started suffering from diarrhoea, stomach pain and vomiting. She died Sunday morning and her daughters are under treatment. Reshma Begum was a single mother and is survived by her daughters, NDTV reported.

A local, while speaking to reporters, claimed that the woman started showing symptoms of food poisoning an hour after eating the momo. He added that the woman died around 8.30am on Monday, India Today reported.

The report added that the woman and others ate momo from a food stall named 'Delhi Momos'. The stall, located in Chintal Basti, had been set up around three months ago by six men who had come from Bihar. According to the police, those operating the stalls have been taken into custody.

The woman's body was interred and a decision on further course of action to ascertain the cause of her death was yet to be taken.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) release said the corporation's food safety officials, with the help of police, traced the street vendor and found that the establishment is being operated without a licence.

The officials have sent the food samples to the state food laboratory for analysis and orders were issued to stop the vendor's business operations. The GHMC food safety officials also addressed a letter to the Banjara Hills police to conduct an inquiry into the matter, the PTI report added.

Ram Babu, sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station, said “We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momo from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”