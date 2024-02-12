 Hyderabad woman falls to death in paragliding crash in Himachal, pilot arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Hyderabad woman falls to death in paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh, pilot arrested

Hyderabad woman falls to death in paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh, pilot arrested

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 12:23 AM IST

A woman from Hyderabad fell to her death during a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Sunday.

A woman tourist from Hyderabad fell to her death in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu in a paragliding accident on Sunday, according to the police. The pilot has been arrested by the police in the case of the 26-year-old woman's death.

Police, in their reports, said that the pilot in the paragliding facility failed to properly secure the safety belt of the tourist, which led her to fall to her death from a considerable height during the paragliding session.

The tourism officer, Sunaina Sharma, mentioned that the pilot was registered and the equipment used was approved, attributing the tragedy to negligence in securing the safety of the woman tourist.

Speaking to PTI, tourism officer, Kullu Sunaina Sharma said investigations suggest that a "human error" led to the unfortunate accident. She said the site and equipment were approved, the pilot was registered and there were no weather-related issues.

A postmortem of the body was conducted at Regional Hospital Kullu and the body is being handed over to the family members for final rites, reported PTI.

Further, a magistrate inquiry has been called into the incident by the District Collector of Kullu, Torul S Raveesh. An FIR under sections 336 and 334 of the IPC has been registered at Patlikuhal Police Station.

After the mishap, all paragliding activities have been halted in Kullu's Dobhi village, where the incident took place.

    HT News Desk

