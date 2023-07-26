Hyderabad woman seen starving in Chicago, mother appeals to EAM for help

A Hyderabad woman who went to the United States to pursue a master's degree in Information Science was spotted on the roads of Chicago fighting depression and starvation after all her belongings were reportedly stolen. In a letter written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar the woman's mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, sought his help in bringing back her daughter.

Hyderabad woman spotted starving on the roads of Chicago.(Twitter)

The letter was shared on social media by BRS leader Khaleequr Rahaman. “Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help,” Rahman wrote captioning the post on Twitter.

The post also had a video of the woman who identified herself with the name Minhaj Zaidi. The woman is seen having trouble remembering her name at first. However, recollects it afterwards. She also looks depressed and malnutritioned. The man who captured the video is heard asking the woman to have some food after offering her some.

The letter written by the woman's mother read, “My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. Since past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA.”

“It is requested to kindly ask the embassy of India, Washington DC, USA and Indian Consulate in Chicago USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed,” it added.

