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Hyderabad YouTuber ‘Masood Chandi’ murdered at home over family dispute: Police

The victim had sent his wife and child to her parental home recently over some dispute, which added to the tensions.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 12:43 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A 25-year-old fitness content creator and influencer known online as Masood Chandi was allegedly murdered at his home in Hyderabad's Golconda on Friday evening, said police.

Masood Chandi ran a YouTube channel where he shared fitness-related videos and had around 2.75k subscribers.(YouTube/@chandiMasood)

The victim's real name is SK Mahboob and he also reportedly worked a an electrician. He was allegedly beaten to death at him following some family dispute, reported Times of India, citing police.

Also read: ‘Ye hate main deserve karta hun’: Pranit More breaks silence after ‘ 370 biryani’ row, vows to be a ‘better insaan’

Mahboob ran a YouTube channel where he shared fitness-related videos and had around 2.75k subscribers. He had shared 746 videos on his channel. In the videos, he can be seen wearing and flashing silver jewellery, hence the ‘Chandi’ in his online name.

Killed by brother-in-law?

Both the families reportedly had disputes over domestic issues.

The victim had also sent his wife and child to her parental home recently over some dispute, which added to the tensions.

According to a senior police official, the accused allegedly attacked Mahboob with a rod. The accused died on spot. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

All the accused are currently on the run and the police have formed three teams to track and nab them.

The police have also registered a murder case under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Several visuals of Mahboob's family crying inconsolably following his alleged murder have surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the autheticity of the videos.

 
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