‘No fire’: Audio surfaces from Indian-crewed vessel near Oman after India refutes reports of US attack

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed reports of an alleged attack on the ship Liaki Freedom, which was carrying Indian crew members near the coast of Oman, calling them “baseless”. Now, an audio message from the vessel has emerged, in which crew members confirm that no fire broke out on the ship. Reports alleged that Liaki Freedom had come under another US attack near the coast of Oman. (Reuters/X via @FSUIINDIA)

This comes after three ships carrying Indian crew members were targeted in the Gulf recently, including an attack on Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers.

What happened? The ministry of external affairs issued the clarification after reports alleged that Liaki Freedom had come under another US attack near the coast of Oman.

According to the ministry, officials contacted the vessel's master, who confirmed that everyone on board was safe. It said reports suggesting the ship had been attacked were “false” and “baseless”.

‘Negative, no fire’: Audio from Liaki Freedom surfaces An audio clip, first shared on social media by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), surfaced online. The recording is reportedly from Liaki Freedom and includes crew members confirming that the vessel had not been attacked.

“All okay, all okay,” the master of the vessel confirms in the audio recording.

When asked whether there was any fire on board, as claimed in reports, the master replied: “Negative, no fire.”