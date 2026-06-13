India lodges strong protest with Rubio over US Navy attacks that killed three Indian mariners

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and conveyed India's strong protest over the US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

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What is happening? Three Indian seafarers reported missing after a US attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday, as reports emerged of another US strike on a merchant vessel with Indian crew members in the same region.

The three sailors were initially reported missing after Omani armed forces rescued the remaining 25 crew members, including 21 Indians, from the Palau-flagged MT Settebello following an attack by a US aircraft on Wednesday.

“It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified,” Sonowal said on social media.

Describing the deaths as a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government “stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin”.

Sonowal added that he had directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and the swift return of the bodies of the deceased.